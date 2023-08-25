Health Department warns of COVID uptick on Maui, statewide

Health officials say Maui County is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the midst of its wildfire crisis.

Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist, said COVID numbers have been steadily increasing over the last month in Hawaii and nationwide.

“On Maui now, in the last week, we are seeing signals of an even further increase of COVID-19,” said Kemble from the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center. “In light of that, I think it’s particularly important at this time that people are aware of taking care of their health.”

While not top of mind during times of crisis, Kemble reminded people that boosters are widely available, and recommended those at higher risk, including those who are 65 and older or have underlying conditions think about masking in public places and crowded settings.

There were reports of a handful of cases at congregate shelters during the crisis, she said, but they were well-isolated. The American Red Cross has helped transfer more than 2,000 evacuees into hotel rooms, according to county officials.

Maui residents having respiratory symptoms should seek medical care to determine whether they are suffering from smoke inhalation or other illnesses. Flu cases are also on the rise, she noted.

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported a seven-day average of 153 cases per day, up from 88 per day in mid-July.

Maui County has been averaging 14 new cases per day for the past two weeks.

The average positivity — or percentage of tests that were positive — was at 15.3% statewide. On Maui County, the average positivity was higher, at 19.5%.

More COVID patients are also being admitted to Hawaii hospitals, with a weekly average of 107 per day reported Wednesday – the highest to date this year.

All eyes meanwhile, are on a highly mutated omicron variant — BA.2.86 — nicknamed “Pirola” by some, which is on the radar of the World Health Organization. It has been detected in multiple countries, including the U.S. It has not yet been detected in Hawaii.

New COVID boosters targeting the latest omicron variants are expected to be available in the fall.