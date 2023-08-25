Nearly all of burn area searched as Maui relief efforts continue

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center today in Upcountry Maui so residents affected by the wildfires can learn about local, state, federal assistance programs.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said affected residents are not required to visit the Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance, but the center is available for those who would like to speak to a FEMA specialist in person.

Specialists from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, will also be at the center. For more information, visit SBA’s Hawaii wildfires web page.

The Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center is at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center (Lower Multi-Purpose Room), 91 Pukalani St. Makawao.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Disaster Recovery Center specialists can answer questions about assistance programs as well as clarify next steps and give helpful information.

Other ways to register for FEMA assistance include: DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app, or the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

With just 5% of the Lahaina burn area left to search for victims and a new official list of those still unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 fires, officials hope to get a clearer picture of the full extent of the casualties caused by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

Maui County released a validated list of the names of 388 people who have been reported unaccounted for on Thursday night. See the list here or go to www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing information on anyone on this list who can be accounted for. MPD said anyone who recognizes a name on the list and knows the person to be safe, or who has additional information about the person that may help locate them, should contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov immediately.

Also Thursday, MPD released the identities of eight more victims of the Lahaina wildfire, but the total number of confirmed fatalities remains 115. The eight victims, all of Lahaina, are: Todd Nakamura, 61; Bernard Portabes, 75; Tony Takafua, 7; Salote Tone, 39; Faaoso Tone, 70; Maluifonua Tone, 73; Bette Jo Dyckman, 73; and Rebecca Rans, 57.

Of the 115 confirmed fatalities, 35 have been identified and their families notified, while 11 have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, MPD said this afternoon.

Gov. Josh Green said Thursday that 95% of the Lahaina burn area has been search and the remaining 5% are harder-to-search, multi-story damaged or destroyed buildings.

Meanwhile, relief efforts continue throughout Maui.

This weekend, state officials will host an Insurance and Banking Assistance Center for people affected by the wildfires. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division and the Division of Financial Institutions event will include representatives from the Insurance Division, insurance companies and financial institutions to provide in-person guidance and assistance.

The Center will be held this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Whalers Village Parking Lot, 2435 Kaanapali Parkway.

Participants at the Insurance and Bank Assistance Center will include: Allstate, Crum & Forster, DB Insurance, DTRIC Insurance, First Hawaiian Bank, First Insurance, GEICO, Island Insurance, John Mullen & Co., Liberty Mutual, Progressive, RLI Corp, Sedgwick, State Farm Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance.

For the latest Maui County updateon the wildfires, relief and shelter opportunities, and other important information, click here.