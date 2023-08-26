Max Holloway scores wild knockout victory in main event of UFC card in Singapore

With Maui on his mind, Max Holloway earned his first stoppage victory in more than four years with a third-round knockout of Chan Sung Jung today in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Singapore.

Walking to the cage just before 5 a.m. Hawaii time wearing red shorts in honor of the victims and people affected by the deadly wildfires on Maui, Holloway picked up his 21st win in 28 UFC appearances when he landed a right hook that put The Korean Zombie out 23 seconds into the third round.

Holloway (25-7, 21-7) had his chin tested at times in the fight, but his mind immediately went to the people of Maui when it was over.

“I can’t even talk about the fight right now. All that is on my mind right now is Lahaina, Maui,” Holloway said in his post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

Jung, 36, who hadn’t fought in 16 months, put his gloves down on the canvas after announcing his retirement after the fight.

“I’m going to stop fighting. I always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport,” Jung said in the cage. “I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing.”

The Star-Advertiser had Holloway ahead 20-18 when the knockout occurred after two close rounds.

Holloway landed more power shots but Jung never backed down and even tagged Holloway with a couple of impressive power shots that seemed to temporarily slow the former UFC featherweight champion down.

Jung landed a left jab in the first round that backed Holloway up before Holloway responded with a counter left hook that dropped Jung.

Holloway thought he had the fight won in the second round with a right hand that glanced off Jung’s head and put him on the mat. Holloway raised his hands thinking he won but the referee never stopped the fight.

Holloway then quickly locked in a choke that Jung eventually worked out of.

The third round opened with Jung pressing the attack trying to end the fight. The two swung wildly back and forth at each other before Holloway landed the finishing blow.

“He’s the Korean Zombie for a reason,” Holloway said. “The man is a myth. The man is a legend. I’m just like my right hand landed before his.”

Holloway’s last stoppage victory was a fourth-round TKO of Brian Ortega in December 2018.

Jung finishes his career 17-8 overall and 7-5 in the UFC.