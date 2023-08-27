Television and radio – Aug. 27, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Dutch Grand Prix
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee qualifying
|5:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|ARCA Menards Milwaukee
|7 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Virginia
|8 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|IndyCar Madison
|9:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee
|10 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Dodgers at Red Sox
|7:35 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Padres at Brewers
|8:10 a.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Regional coverage
|10:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Braves at Giants
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Braves at Giants (Kay-Rod)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Third place: Teams TBD
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Championship: Teams TBD
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks at Sun
|7 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Dream at Fever
|10 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Wings at Mercury
|noon
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Texans at Saints
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Redblacks at Elks
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP World: Czech Masters
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Tour Championship
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Tour Championship
|7:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Champions: Ally Challenge
|7:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Boise Open
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|French: Rennes vs. Le Havre
|12:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|French: Strasbourg vs. Toulouse
|2:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|English: Sheffield United vs. Manchester City
|3 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|French: Lorient vs. Lille
|4:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|English: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
|5:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Italian: Catanzaro vs. Ternana
|8:25 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|French: Nice vs. Lyon
|8:35 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|MLS: Seattle vs. Minnesota United
|10:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Canadian: Cavalry vs. Pacific
|11 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NWSL: Angel City vs. OL Reign
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|7 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|World Championships Budapest
|8:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Oregon at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: FIBA World cup
|Greece vs. United States
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Liberty
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|SOCCER
|French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. A.C. Milan
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Saudi: Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ettifaq FC
|7:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Saudi: Al-Wehda FC vs. Al-Ittihad Club
|7:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|French Cup: Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Angels at Mets
|6:05 a.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Rays
|7:40 a.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Braves at Giants
|1 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|Women’s volleyball: Oregon at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|noon
|1500-AM
|MLB: Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Reds at Giants
|3:15 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
