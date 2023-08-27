comscore Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Aug. 27, 2023

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee qualifying 5:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
ARCA Menards Milwaukee 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Virginia 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123
IndyCar Madison 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Dodgers at Red Sox 7:35 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Padres at Brewers 8:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Braves at Giants 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Braves at Giants (Kay-Rod) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Third place: Teams TBD 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Championship: Teams TBD 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks at Sun 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Dream at Fever 10 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Wings at Mercury noon NBATV NA/242 NA
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Texans at Saints 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
FOOTBALL: CFL
Redblacks at Elks 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP World: Czech Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Tour Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Tour Championship 7:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Champions: Ally Challenge 7:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Boise Open 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
French: Rennes vs. Le Havre 12:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
French: Strasbourg vs. Toulouse 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
English: Sheffield United vs. Manchester City 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123
French: Lorient vs. Lille 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
English: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Italian: Catanzaro vs. Ternana 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
French: Nice vs. Lyon 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
MLS: Seattle vs. Minnesota United 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
Canadian: Cavalry vs. Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NWSL: Angel City vs. OL Reign 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8
World Championships Budapest 8:30 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Oregon at Hawaii 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
MONDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: FIBA World cup
Greece vs. United States 2:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
SOCCER
French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. A.C. Milan 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Saudi: Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ettifaq FC 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Saudi: Al-Wehda FC vs. Al-Ittihad Club 7:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
French Cup: Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Angels at Mets 6:05 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Yankees at Rays 7:40 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Braves at Giants 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
Women’s volleyball: Oregon at Hawaii 5 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers noon 1500-AM
MLB: Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Reds at Giants 3:15 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
Looking Back

