HEI shares soar after utility says lines were out before Lahaina fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HEI shares soar after utility says lines were out before Lahaina fire

  • By Simon Casey / Bloomberg News
  • Today
  • Updated 7:20 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour on Marine One over areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Aug. 21, in Lahaina. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. soared after the utility it owns said its power lines had been de-energized hours before a wildfire that killed at least 115 people in Maui earlier this month.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour on Marine One over areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Aug. 21, in Lahaina. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. soared after the utility it owns said its power lines had been de-energized hours before a wildfire that killed at least 115 people in Maui earlier this month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. soared after the utility it owns said its power lines had been de-energized hours before a wildfire that killed at least 115 people in Maui earlier this month.

While a fire on the morning of Aug. 8 was apparently caused by power lines falling in high winds, the second, deadly blaze that swept through Lahaina in the afternoon started more than six hours after Hawaiian Electric Co.’s power lines in the area had been turned off, the utility said Monday in a statement.

Shares of parent company Hawaiian Electric Industries surged 50% to $14.53 at 3:42 a.m. (Hawaii time) following a brief halt after reaching its upper trading limits. They had tumbled more than 70% following the disaster. Investors and Maui County sued the parent company last week, claiming the utility didn’t cut power and take safety measures to contain the fire.

Hawaiian Electric Co. said it’s “surprised and disappointed” it’s being sued by Maui County and that it has yet to be shown that the utility bears responsibility for the deadly blaze.

The utility believes Maui County’s complaint “is factually and legally irresponsible,” Hawaiian Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Shelee Kimura said in the statement.

“Unfortunately, the county’s lawsuit may leave us no choice in the legal system but to show its responsibility for what happened that day,” Kimura said.

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires.

