comscore Mother and toddler struck by vehicle in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Mother and toddler struck by vehicle in Waikiki

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A mother and her toddler were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Waikiki over the weekend, sending both to the hospital.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded after the pedestrians were struck at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Aloha Drive and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

They provided emergency medical care to the mother, 43, and her daughter, age 3. Both were taken to a hospital trauma center in serious condition.

No further details were provided.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up