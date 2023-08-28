Mother and toddler struck by vehicle in Waikiki

A mother and her toddler were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Waikiki over the weekend, sending both to the hospital.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded after the pedestrians were struck at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Aloha Drive and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

They provided emergency medical care to the mother, 43, and her daughter, age 3. Both were taken to a hospital trauma center in serious condition.

No further details were provided.