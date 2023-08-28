Paradise survivor raises funds, forges connections for Maui

As soon as Paradise fire survivor April Kelly heard of the Maui fires, she knew in her heart she had to help.

Kelly lived in Kahana for 16 years, where she worked at various Maui restaurants, and moved back to California just a year before the Paradise Camp fires in 2018. When she became a victim of the Paradise fire, friends from Maui rallied around her and fundraised for the community, she said.

She launched a GoFundMe campaign, “Paradise Camp Fire to Maui~We Are Ohana” on Aug. 10, which has so far raised about $22,510.

Kelly said she is still in touch with many friends on Maui, and that she has already shipped supplies to two grassroots community-led distribution sites in Kahana and Napili. Requests have come in for work boots, socks, and N95 masks, as well as financial assistance for funerals.

“The needs change every day,” she said. “Whatever the needs are, that’s usually what we send over.”

Additionally, Kelly has set up a Facebook page to connect Paradise survivors with Maui survivors and to offer any kind of advice or help they can.

The community is sharing tips about lawyers and insurance, and other practical advice such as making sure to cancel all utilities and subscriptions, which is not automatic.

“It’s basically to connect the two communities,” she said. “They can go on and ask any question from FEMA to insurance to getting their kids education. … There’s a lot of experience to share.”

So far, Kelly said in an update that more than $5,500 has gone to Maui renters in financial distress; more than $5,000 in supplies, tools and work gear; $1,500 to funeral aid; $500 to children’s nebulizers to help with their lungs; and $500 in animal care supplies.

Another $1,000 went to Aloha Roll Academy, a popular Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym in Lahaina for equipment so it can provide activities for children.

Kelly, manager of Nic’s, a deli-style restaurant with beer and wine in Paradise, where she grew up, moved home from Maui after reconnecting with a high school friend and having a son with him. Shortly after, the Camp Fire struck, and her family lost 16 homes.

She is doing all she can from Paradise, with plans to fly out to Maui in a few months to offer help in person.

Recovery is still a struggle, even five years later, she said. She advises Maui fire survivors to take one step at a time and to know that recovery will be a struggle, but is possible.

“I would say just take your time in making any big decisions,” Kelly said. “It’s a long process, so really just take your time to make any large decisions. Take care of yourself and your mental health first.”