Police looking for person of interest in Waianae murder

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a recent murder case in the Waianae area.
On Aug. 18 at about 10:34 p.m., the victim was discovered on Maliona Street with fatal gunshot wounds. An investigation determined that the victim was with a man prior to being found dead.
Police have identified that man as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. He is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot 10, medium build with dark hair and tan complexion.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
