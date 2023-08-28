Police looking for person of interest in Waianae murder

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a recent murder case in the Waianae area.

On Aug. 18 at about 10:34 p.m., the victim was discovered on Maliona Street with fatal gunshot wounds. An investigation determined that the victim was with a man prior to being found dead.

Police have identified that man as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. He is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot 10, medium build with dark hair and tan complexion.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.