September siren test canceled to honor Maui fire victims

State officials are canceling the monthly all-hazard statewide outdoor warning siren system test scheduled on Friday, Sept. 1.

The test had originally been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

But that time and date are within 15 minutes of a planned moment of worldwide prayer and remembrance for Maui wildfire victims who were either killed or remain missing, HI-EMA said.

“Out of concern and recognition that sounding the sirens could disrupt the observance and cause distress, HI-EMA will not conduct the September siren test,” said the agency in a news release. “Maintenance and repair work on the siren system will continue as usual, and the next siren test will be conducted on the regularly scheduled date, Monday, Oct. 1, 2023.”

The regularly scheduled test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, however, will be conducted as usual as required by the Federal Communications Commission.

It occurs at roughly the same time as the monthly siren in cooperation with the Hawaii broadcast industry. No exercise or drill will accompany the broadcast test. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the broadcast test.

To sign up for county alerts, visit ready.hawaii.gov.