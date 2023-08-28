State urges Lahaina, Kula property owners to report unsolicited offers

The state Attorney General’s office is asking property owners in Lahaina and Kula to report any unsolicited offers to purchase an interest in their property.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said today that owners of property in the ZIP codes of 96761, 96767, and 96790 should report offers that were “not asked for or requested” to her office.

Gov. Josh Green’s sixth emergency proclamation after the Maui wildfires “declares that it is a crime for any person to intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly make an unsolicited offer to an owner of real property located in the areas encompassed by U.S. Postal ZIP codes 96761, 96767, and 96790 on the island of Maui to purchase or otherwise acquire any interest in that real property,” according to a news release.

Anyone found guilty of the crime may be imprisoned for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both, officials said.

“Preying on people who suffered the most from the tragedy on Maui is despicable,” Lopez said in the release. “The Department of the Attorney General will investigate all such criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Any owners of property in those areas who receive an unsolicited and unwanted offers should not provide the caller with any personal information, the Attorney General’soffice said, adding, ”You are urged to immediately hang up the phone and call 911 or report the incident via email to the Department of the Attorney General at hawaiiag@hawaii.gov.”