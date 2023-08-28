Tropical Storm Irwin holds steady in East Pacific

Tropical Storm Irwin held steady overnight in the East Pacific but is still expected to weaken over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said as of 5 a.m. Irwin was 950 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and 2,060 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 255 miles from Irwin’s center.

Forecasters expect Irwin to take a turn toward the west shortly and continue on that track over several days.

The five-day forecast for the storm calls for it to be a post-tropical remnant low by Wednesday, with 35 mph winds when it enters the Central Pacific by Friday, still hundreds of miles east of Hilo.