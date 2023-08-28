comscore Tropical Storm Irwin holds steady in East Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tropical Storm Irwin holds steady in East Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER The 5-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Irwin as of 5 a.m. today.

    NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

    The 5-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Irwin as of 5 a.m. today.

Tropical Storm Irwin held steady overnight in the East Pacific but is still expected to weaken over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said as of 5 a.m. Irwin was 950 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and 2,060 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 255 miles from Irwin’s center.

Forecasters expect Irwin to take a turn toward the west shortly and continue on that track over several days.

The five-day forecast for the storm calls for it to be a post-tropical remnant low by Wednesday, with 35 mph winds when it enters the Central Pacific by Friday, still hundreds of miles east of Hilo.

