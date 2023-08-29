Honolulu rental, utility relief program reopens in September

Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program is temporarily reopening for new applications next month to help Oahu residents cope with rising housing costs.

This temporary reopening is for new applicants only, who can qualify for up to six months of rent and utility help.

Applications will be available, by appointment only, at several community centers on Oahu.

Renters can make an appointment by calling one of these numbers: 808-940-5209, or 808-940-6993; 808-940-2838; 808-728-3508, or 808-741-6966.

The program will reopen:

>> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6 at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room, 680 Iwilei Road, No. 158 in Honolulu.

>> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola St. in Waipahu.

>> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Susan B. Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili St., No. 3432 in Honolulu.

New applicants should bring a photo ID card for the head of household, whether it be a driver’s license, State ID card or passport; a signed social security card and income documents for everyone over the age of 18; proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020; a valid rental agreement; and late rent or utility bills notice or eviction notice.

Renters should apply only once, officials said, because duplicate applications will slow down processing.

Applications are funded by $25 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds approved by the Honolulu City Council.

“Allowing people to stay in stable housing keeps families together, and it strengthens our communities,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “The Rental and Utility Relief Program is a major part of creating an economy that is more diverse, equitable, and filled with good jobs.”

Income limits and eligibility rules apply and can be reviewed in the FAQ section at revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp.