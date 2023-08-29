Letter: Beautiful letter about Lahaina’s banyan tree

Jack Armour’s letter was a beautiful tribute to Lahaina and its community — as he is finally seeing, hearing and feeling through its magnificent banyan tree things once “masked” (“An ode to Lahaina’s landmark banyan tree,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21).

He wonderfully presents a sense of sacredness, gratitude and appreciation for things more important and meaningful, with that still-standing historic tree and Lahaina as symbols of strength, unity and aloha.

May we all begin to see more of those things sacred, beautiful and blessed in our lives — well worthy of the memory and legacy of that banyan and people of Lahaina.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

