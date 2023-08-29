comscore A ‘berry’ refreshing treat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A ‘berry’ refreshing treat

Whipping Up this dessert may be the wisest decision you’ll make in the summer: It comes together quickly and uses only five ingredients. Mashed juicy berries folded into lightly whipped cream results in a simple dish that manages to feel both decadent and light. Macerating ripe in-season blackberries in sugar extracts their natural sweetness and goodness. Serve this dish with shortbread cookies for a buttery crumble to contrast the creamy blend.

Blackberry Fool

Ingredients:

• 1 pint fresh blackberries (12 ounces)

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Shortbread cookies, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Place the blackberries in a medium bowl and sprinkle with the granulated sugar, then drizzle with the vanilla. Toss lightly to evenly coat. Allow to steep for 10 minutes, then mash the blackberries until they release their juices and form a thick pulp.

Combine the heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar in another medium bowl. Use an electric stand or hand mixer or whisk to whip the cream to medium peaks. (When you lift the beater or whisk, the cream should hold a peak for a moment.)

Pour the berry mixture over the cream and use a rubber spatula to gently fold until combined. You can leave streaks of the berry mixture or completely incorporate it. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. To serve, scoop into glasses or dishes and top with cookies if desired.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 6.

