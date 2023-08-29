A salsa verde for summer

Salsa verde made with scallions, mint, parsley, capers and garlic becomes both the marinade for the steak and the dressing for the greens in this summer dinner salad. For extra smoky flavor, try grilling the romaine hearts (drizzle with olive oil and grill, cut side down, until lightly charred). Or, if you love bitter greens, substitute roughly chopped escarole leaves for the romaine.

Skirt Steak With Salsa Verde Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup red-wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 2)

• 2 tablespoons capers, drained and roughly chopped

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 2 large cloves)

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

• 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

• 2 romaine hearts

• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 3 ounces)

Directions:

If necessary, cut the steak crosswise into large pieces that will fit into a shallow, nonreactive dish. Transfer the steaks to the dish. In a glass measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, scallions, capers, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour about 1/3 of the dressing (about 1/3 cup) over the steak and turn to coat both sides.

Add the parsley and 1 tablespoon mint to the reserved dressing, stir, and set aside until ready to use. Cover and refrigerate the steak for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. (If marinating the steak overnight, cover and refrigerate the reserved dressing.)

In a small saute pan set over medium heat, toast the pine nuts, tossing often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Set the grill to medium-high heat, or heat a grill pan on the stovetop over medium-high. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel and grill for 3 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with salt, and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

While the steak rests, cut the romaine hearts lengthwise into quarters. Arrange the romaine hearts in one layer on a large platter, leaving room on one side for the steak. Sprinkle the feta, pine nuts and the remaining 1 tablespoon mint over the romaine. Slice the steak crosswise into 3-inch pieces, then slice against the grain to cut the steak into wide strips. Arrange the sliced steak on the platter, then drizzle the reserved dressing over the romaine and steak. Serve immediately.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus marinating, serves 4.