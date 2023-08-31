Television and radio – August 31, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at Tigers
|7:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Giants at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Storm at Sparks
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Kent State at UCF
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Elon at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|N.C. State at Connecticut
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Nebraska at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|South Dakota at Missouri
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Florida at Utah
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Southern Utah at Arizona State
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232
|252*
|GOLF
|DP World: Omega European Masters
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Portland Classic
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Women’s French Cup: Ath. Madrid vs. PSG
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Women’s French Cup: Milan vs. Liverpool
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Sudamericana: Sao Paulo vs. LDU Quito
|11:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Cent. Am. Cup: Olancho vs. S. Miguelt.
|1:56 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Libertadores: Olimpia vs. Fluminense
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Wisconsin at Arkansas
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|USC at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Angels at Athletics
|3:40 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Giants at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Central Michigan at Michigan State
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Miami (Ohio) at Miami
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Stanford at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Kamehameha at Waipahu
|7:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|GOLF
|DP World: Omega European Masters
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Portland Classic
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Saudi: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Hilal
|7:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|French: Nantes vs. Marseille
|8:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|English: Luton Town vs. West Ham
|9 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Mexican: Juarez vs. Mazatlan
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|noon
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Pittsburgh at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|7:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|College football: Florida at Utah
|2 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Giants at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Women’s volleyball: USC at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Angels at Athletics
|3:40 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Giants at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|1500-AM
|College football: Stanford at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
