Television and radio – August 31, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Tigers 7:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Storm at Sparks 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Kent State at UCF 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Elon at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
N.C. State at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Nebraska at Minnesota 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
South Dakota at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Florida at Utah 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Southern Utah at Arizona State 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*
GOLF
DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Women’s French Cup: Ath. Madrid vs. PSG 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Women’s French Cup: Milan vs. Liverpool 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Sudamericana: Sao Paulo vs. LDU Quito 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Cent. Am. Cup: Olancho vs. S. Miguelt. 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Libertadores: Olimpia vs. Fluminense 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
USC at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
FRIDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Angels at Athletics 3:40 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Central Michigan at Michigan State 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Miami (Ohio) at Miami 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Stanford at Hawaii 5 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Kamehameha at Waipahu 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
GOLF
DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Saudi: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Hilal 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
French: Nantes vs. Marseille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
English: Luton Town vs. West Ham 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Mexican: Juarez vs. Mazatlan 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open noon ESPN2 NA/224 74
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Pittsburgh at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers 7:10 a.m. 1500-AM
College football: Florida at Utah 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. 1500-AM
Women’s volleyball: USC at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
 
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Angels at Athletics 3:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. 1500-AM
College football: Stanford at Hawaii 5 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
