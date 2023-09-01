Kaiser to open second mobile health vehicle in Lahaina

Kaiser Permanente has added a second mobile health vehicle to provide free medical services to the people of Maui.

This second vehicle opens on Tuesday at the Royal Lahaina Hotel to provide first aid services to the public and to Kaiser Permanente members. The vehicle will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Starting Wednesday, the health vehicle will offer pharmacy services.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring in more help to expand medical services for the people of Lahaina with the addition of this second mobile health vehicle,” said Dr. Chris Martin, Kaiser Permanente’s Assistant Area Medical Director on Maui, in a news release. “We recognize the ongoing importance of having accessible medical care in Lahaina, including pharmacy services, and this second mobile unit will allow us to continue to address those needs.”

Kaiser Permanente’s other Mobile Health Vehicle is located at Napili Park, where it will continue to provide first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. The OB/GYN services are offered every Friday. Pharmacy courier services are also available.

Kaiser also offers a first aid station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina. Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level.

The health vehicle at Napili Park and first aid station will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Both reopen Tuesday, with new hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Updates are available at kp.org/hawaii.