Amber Igiede surpasses 1,000 career kills as Hawaii beats USC

Amber Igiede joined the 1,000 career kills club and four different Rainbow Wahine finished in double-figure kills to lead the Hawaii women’s volleyball team to a 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Southern California tonight.

A season-high SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 6,437 watched Hawaii (4-1) have its best hitting match of the young season to defeat the Women of Troy (1-4) for the second time in three days.

Igiede was unstoppable at the net with a team-high 15 kills, including one that trickled over the net and off two Trojans for the final point.

Igiede hit .609 for the match as UH hit a season-best .279 as a team.

Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander added 14 kills and Tali Hakas had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs.

Setter Kate Lang had a game-high 47 assists, 13 digs and three of Hawaii’s 14 aces.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. USC

Igiede became the 21st player in UH history to reach the milestone when her kill was upheld after a review to match Hawaii’s largest lead in the third set at 19-11.

Hawaii led by as many as seven in the fourth set before USC tied the match on a seven-point run at 17-all and eventually took a 20-19 lead.

A Kate Lang ace followed by Tali Hakas’ 10th kill put UH back in front 22-20. USC staved off one match point to get to 24-23 before Igiede ended the match.

UH returns to the floor on Thursday against Liberty for the first of three matches in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.