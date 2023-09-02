comscore Amber Igiede surpasses 1,000 career kills as Hawaii beats USC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Amber Igiede surpasses 1,000 career kills as Hawaii beats USC

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past Southern California outside hitter Katelyn Smith, left, and middle blocker Tyrah Ariail.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede, second from right, and outside hitter Tali Hakas combine on the double block.

Amber Igiede joined the 1,000 career kills club and four different Rainbow Wahine finished in double-figure kills to lead the Hawaii women’s volleyball team to a 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Southern California tonight.

A season-high SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 6,437 watched Hawaii (4-1) have its best hitting match of the young season to defeat the Women of Troy (1-4) for the second time in three days.

Igiede was unstoppable at the net with a team-high 15 kills, including one that trickled over the net and off two Trojans for the final point.

Igiede hit .609 for the match as UH hit a season-best .279 as a team.

Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander added 14 kills and Tali Hakas had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs.

Setter Kate Lang had a game-high 47 assists, 13 digs and three of Hawaii’s 14 aces.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. USC

Igiede became the 21st player in UH history to reach the milestone when her kill was upheld after a review to match Hawaii’s largest lead in the third set at 19-11.

Hawaii led by as many as seven in the fourth set before USC tied the match on a seven-point run at 17-all and eventually took a 20-19 lead.

A Kate Lang ace followed by Tali Hakas’ 10th kill put UH back in front 22-20. USC staved off one match point to get to 24-23 before Igiede ended the match.

UH returns to the floor on Thursday against Liberty for the first of three matches in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.

