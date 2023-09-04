Maui firefighters extinguish wildfire near industrial park

Maui County firefighters extinguished a wildfire that burned about four acres near the Pulehunui Industrial Park.

The Maui Fire Department sent two fire engines, two tankers, and its Air 1 helicopter to fight the blaze this morning at the southeast end of the industrial park.

The fire was contained at 11:40 a.m. but firefighters remained at the site where they were “mopping up,” according to a MFD report.

There were no reports of damage.

Separately, MFD reported today that the Lahaina brush fire from Aug. 8 remains 100% contained, while the Kula fire is 95% contained and the Olinda fire is 90% contained.