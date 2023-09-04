comscore Maui firefighters extinguish wildfire near industrial park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Maui firefighters extinguish wildfire near industrial park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY MFD The Maui Fire Department uses a helicopter Monday to fight a brush fire near Pulehunui.

    COURTESY MFD

    The Maui Fire Department uses a helicopter Monday to fight a brush fire near Pulehunui.

Maui County firefighters extinguished a wildfire that burned about four acres near the Pulehunui Industrial Park.

The Maui Fire Department sent two fire engines, two tankers, and its Air 1 helicopter to fight the blaze this morning at the southeast end of the industrial park.

The fire was contained at 11:40 a.m. but firefighters remained at the site where they were “mopping up,” according to a MFD report.

There were no reports of damage.

Separately, MFD reported today that the Lahaina brush fire from Aug. 8 remains 100% contained, while the Kula fire is 95% contained and the Olinda fire is 90% contained.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Oahu man, 55, who died while spearfishing off Molokai identified

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up