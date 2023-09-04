Vital Statistics: Aug. 25-31, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 25-31
>> Emiliano Amaro Jr. and Andre Yvon Roy
>> Jeffrey Dumlao Antolin and Ruth Anne Mateo
>> Anastasia Artemova and Andrei Soltoianu
>> Joshua Ray Bailey and Rachel Marie Selhost
>> Babak Payam Behseta and Casandra Jo Joslin
>> Alexis Elizabeth Bradley and Gustavo Andre Serrano Gutierrez
>> David Palani Ka‘imipono Brennan and Lorna-Leigh Haruko Kaneshiro
>> Sydney McKay Brown and Albert John Loketi Vahai
>> Josiah Keale Canianes and Kanoelehua Dorothy Mae Caballero
>> Elizabeth Castillo and Jo-Anne T. Fulay
>> Taylor Leigh Castro-Byce and Tyler Warren Jackson
>> Kristopher Jamill Cruz and Hiroko Tanigawa
>> Marion Patricia Daly and Nicole Caroline Branagan
>> Miguel Luigi Santos de Dios and Katrina Grace Ng
>> Dylan Deyon Eddy and Madison Taylor Peresko
>> Andrea Jean Fuentes and Damien Christopher Ford
>> Richard Janson Kemamo Garcia and Mary Ruth Ann Coran
>> Jonathan Wayne Garis and Kazumi Kojima
>> Katherine Jean Grant and Paul Friend
>> Marshall Henderson Gray and Angelica Maria Branch
>> Mackenzie Inez Johnson and Jonathon Blake McKinney
>> Kawena Kuulei Kahui and Ariana Kuumakanaokealoha Jennings
>> Kristine Kaimalienaniopuna Kaleohano and Christina Lori White Anderson
>> James Edward Keough and Meiling Qiao
>> Masaki Kitagawa and Kozue Takayanagi
>> Kyle Alan Larson and Jordyn Amy Schoen
>> Javier Lastra Milian and Jeremy Paul Labori
>> Jeffrey Thomas Lewis and Seohyeon Ro
>> Chelsea Magik and Jenna Rae Kahalepuna
>> Thomas Tin Trung George Maher and Annalise Olivia Wilfert
>> Zakary Eduard Martinescu and Hallie Ann Dems
>> Jesse Dean McDaniel and Allison Gayle Neibauer
>> Reid Evan Mcintire and Jennifer Ruthann Knecht
>> Yehshen Mcshan and Ryan Michael Parker
>> Megan Rose Milner and Robert Foster Storey III
>> Wendell Pires Moniz and Kelli Hokulei Anderson
>> Daniel Danny Montalvo and Andrea Ney Vaca Arreaga
>> Shay Aaron Motonaga and Jadelyn Tokie Sablan
>> Austin Yoshio Nakamura and Kristy Lynn Colbert
>> Christopher Ngu and Eunice Ruan
>> Salvatore Louis Nicosia and Margaret Georgina Gonce
>> Vanessa-Mae Fajilan Paradeza and Isaac Minoru Foafoa Mino
>> Nerissa Plondaya and Jeremiah John Castanos De Jesus
>> Keith Edward Prassas and Rebeca Green
>> Ameurfina Herrera Redor and Marvin Ventura Estrella
>> Justin Keola Kiyoto Revilla and Michelle Eleana Smith
>> Michelle Louise Rollison and Allan Carl Henricks
>> Jacob Andrew Herrera Sandoval and Megan Suzanne Hooper
>> Perry Joe Steines and Rhonda Marie Rieck-Rush
>> Eun Bin Suk and Ava Huston Kawailiula Ladner
>> Vlad Dale Synnes and Karla Llamas
>> Gage Redline Tytler and Brooke Anne Miller
>> Carina Marie Vanderlinde and Alexander John Peoples
>> Torben Werner and Ines Glaesser
>> Yang Yang and Siyu Lu
>> Michael James Zeidler and Mary Katherine Tapp
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 25-31
>> Mila Stella Agaran
>> Elijah Kuliaikamuaonamoku Ogitani Agbayani
>> Aneha Soham Amor
>> Valentine Da’Vinci Baron
>> Robert Trey Brandon
>> Antoine Jamal Britton
>> Vivienne Sookie Easton
>> Robert Morrell Easton IV
>> Isabelle Patricia Farrier
>> Calliope Jaclyn Hall
>> Teraniatea Tiana Monique Johnson
>> Juliette Grace Jones
>> Lolohea Evelyn Kauvaka
>> Atlas Alaka‘i‘okalani Keliikoa
>> Skyson Ethan Lee
>> Acedyn-Mack Kameaha‘aha‘aalanakilamekeakua McCoy
>> Abigail Josephine Miller
>> Daxten Akio Miller
>> Corby ‘Olina Ryza Moniz
>> Carmen Nora Neal
>> Rowan Andrew Aukai Nichols
>> Cyrus Nikkhoo
>> Ka‘iola‘ela‘e Naueue‘olea‘onipa‘amakamana‘o‘i‘o Iso Poh
>> Luna Real-Ibera
>> Easton Alexander Ryals
>> Kainoa-Kevin McGruder Skilling
>> Margot Kalea Taylor
>> Tiana Tavina Tekanene
>> Kinsley Rose Kalehuamakanoe Tomas
>> Kai Vance Obina Vera Cruz
>> Azalea Jean Waldron
>> Kemper Rae Walker
