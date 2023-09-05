A creamy, white bean dip

Coriander seeds add a welcome aroma to this white bean dip, rich with tahini and bright with lemon juice. The miso paste is optional, but it gives the mellow white beans a nice savory depth.

White Bean Hummus With Tahini and Coriander

Ingredients:

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 (15-ounce) can white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

• 1/4 cup tahini

• 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

• 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, coarsely ground, or 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

• 2 teaspoons white miso paste (optional)

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Pulse the garlic in a food processor until minced. Scrape the bowl and add the beans, tahini, lemon juice, coriander, miso (if using) and 1 teaspoon salt. Pulse until smooth, scraping the bowl occasionally. With the machine running, add the olive oil. Season to taste with salt.

Total time: 5 minutes, makes 2 1/4 cups.

Tip:

The white bean hummus dip will keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.