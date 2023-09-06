Free buses launch for Lahaina students attending temporary campuses

Bus service will begin Thursday for elementary and intermediate public-school students from Lahaina who want to temporarily attend designated schools in Central and South Maui, the state Department of Education announced today.

To participate, families from King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary and Lahaina Intermediate schools must enroll their students temporarily at the designated receiving schools – Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary in Kihei, and Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei, the DOE said.

West Maui families who are still interested in enrolling at the designated schools may go to the new school or one of the bus stops to obtain and fill out enrollment and bus application forms, the DOE said. Any student who has already submitted a bus application does not need to submit a new application.

The DOE said it will provide security personnel at pick-up and drop-off locations, and will have DOE staff members on board the buses “to support students’ well-being.”

For Lahaina students attending Kamalii Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate schools, the sites for pickup and drop off will be:

>> Kapalua Airport: departing 6:45 a.m. on school days; and returning 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

>> Whalers Village, near the “Whalers Village” sign and whale sculpture: departing 7 a.m. on school days; and returning 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For Lahaina students attending Wailuku Elementary, the bus schedules will be:

>> Kapalua Airport: departing 6:30 a.m. on school days; and returning 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

>> Whalers Village, near “Whalers Village” sign and whale sculpture: departing 6:45 a.m. on school days; and returning 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Drop-off times may vary slightly due to traffic conditions, the DOE said.

Beginning Sept. 14, Lahainaluna High School will begin meeting at Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. Students who want free school-bus transportation from West Maui to Lahainaluna’s temporary campus in Kihei are encouraged to sign up in advance at bit.ly/485vRXh. Lahainaluna students will remain enrolled with Lahainaluna and do not need to enroll at Kulanihakoi, and bus schedules will be provided to families, the DOE said.