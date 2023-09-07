comscore ‘Aggressive’ sharks prompt warnings at Ala Moana Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

‘Aggressive’ sharks prompt warnings at Ala Moana Beach Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A sighting of two “aggressive” sharks feeding at Ala Moana Beach Park this morning has prompted warnings for beachgoers.

Two 4- to 6-foot aggressive grey reef sharks were seen feeding at the beach, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in an alert this morning shortly after 10 a.m. “The public in the area have been warned and signs posted.”

Three aggressive sharks were spotted near the Bowls surf spot off Ala Moana on Aug. 30.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer enters eighth day

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up