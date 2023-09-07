‘Aggressive’ sharks prompt warnings at Ala Moana Beach Park

A sighting of two “aggressive” sharks feeding at Ala Moana Beach Park this morning has prompted warnings for beachgoers.
Two 4- to 6-foot aggressive grey reef sharks were seen feeding at the beach, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in an alert this morning shortly after 10 a.m. “The public in the area have been warned and signs posted.”
Three aggressive sharks were spotted near the Bowls surf spot off Ala Moana on Aug. 30.
