Motorcyclist critically hurt in Kapiolani crash near Blaisdell

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a vehicle collision that closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions near the Blaisdell Arena.
Honolulu Emergence Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the crash at about 4:23 p.m.
A male motorcyclist, possibly in his 30s, was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to a trauma hospital, EMS said.
Honolulu police closed all lanes of Kapiolani around Ward Avenue.
