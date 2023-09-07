comscore Motorcyclist critically hurt in Kapiolani crash near Blaisdell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Kapiolani crash near Blaisdell

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a vehicle collision that closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions near the Blaisdell Arena.

Honolulu Emergence Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the crash at about 4:23 p.m.

A male motorcyclist, possibly in his 30s, was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to a trauma hospital, EMS said.

Honolulu police closed all lanes of Kapiolani around Ward Avenue.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Texas’ floating barrier on U.S.-Mexico border can remain for now

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up