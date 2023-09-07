Motorcyclist critically hurt in Kapiolani crash near Blaisdell

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a vehicle collision that closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions near the Blaisdell Arena.

Honolulu Emergence Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the crash at about 4:23 p.m.

A male motorcyclist, possibly in his 30s, was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to a trauma hospital, EMS said.

Honolulu police closed all lanes of Kapiolani around Ward Avenue.