Nearly $95M in federal aid coming for Maui fire relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide nearly $95 million to cover the cost of temporary housing at hotels, meals and other services for evacuees of the Maui fires through November, U.S. Brian Schatz announced today.

In a statement, Schatz called the $94,557,012 from FEMA “a down payment on what is necessary, but it is essential help. We will keep working as hard as we can to help to bring federal resources for Lahaina’s recovery.”

On the Senate’s first day in session last week, Schatz spoke about Lahaina’s cultural history and the devastation caused by the Aug. 8 fire that killed 115 people in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

The FEMA money covers the 90 percent federal cost share for temporary housing, meals, and services through November, Schatz said.