Teen driver arrested after hit-and-run of boy, 12, in Palolo

Honolulu police arrested a teen driver after he struck a 12-year-old pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Friday night near Palolo Valley District Park.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that at about 9:20 p.m. Friday, the 16-year-old boy was traveling westbound on Kiwila Street when he struck a 12-year-old boy in the crosswalk.

The teen fled the scene without stopping to render aid, but police later found him.

Police arrested the teen for collisions involving substantial bodily injury. He was not injured in the crash.

Emergency Medical Services transported the 12-year-old to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is unknown whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors.