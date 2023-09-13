This soup has a rich flavor

This silky, verdant soup gets its color from a mix of green vegetables. Asparagus is the dominant flavor, with fennel and leeks adding sweetness, zucchini its plush texture, and spinach and herbs their earthy mineral character. The color is at its brightest right after puréeing and will darken as it sits, but this won’t affect its rich, complex flavor. If the soup thickens too much after cooling, add a little broth or water when you reheat it.

Asparagus, Spinach and Leek Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (Diamond Crystal), plus more to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 large fennel bulb with fronds, trimmed and diced (save the fronds)

• 2 medium zucchini (about 12 ounces), trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 4 cups vegetable stock

• 1 cup cilantro, mint or parsley leaves and tender stems, chopped

• 1 cup dill fronds and tender stems, chopped

• 10 ounces baby spinach

• 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions:

In a soup pot over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil. Let heat for 30 seconds, then add leeks, red-pepper flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Sauté leeks until golden brown at the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Stir in fennel, zucchini, 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Set aside the asparagus tips and add the stems to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables turn bright green, about 5 minutes.

Pour in 3 1/2 cups vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are very tender.

While the soup is simmering, heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil. Once hot, add asparagus tips and pinch of salt and cook until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside for garnish.

To the soup pot, add the herbs and 1 cup reserved fennel fronds (save remainder for garnish) to the broth. Working in batches, stir in the spinach until wilted. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Use an immersion blender to purée until smooth (or purée in batches using a regular blender or food processor). You may need to add the remaining 1/2 cup broth for a looser texture.

Stir in lemon juice and taste for salt and pepper, adding more if needed. Serve garnished with fennel fronds and asparagus tips.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.