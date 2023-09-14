Drought worsened, expected to intensify across Hawaii

More than 81%, of the Hawaiian islands are now in moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released today. The rest are abnormally dry.

The National Weather Service says below-average rainfall, combined with seasonally warm temperatures, has worsened drought conditions across four counties in Hawaii.

On Maui County, severe drought over the past month covered the West Maui Mountains, the southwestern portion of Molokai, and the lower leeward slopes of Lanai. Moderate drought covers portions of Upcountry Maui and the remaining leeward slopes of Molokai and Lanai.

Severe drought, meanwhile, developed on Hawaii island in August, and spread along the leeward slopes of Mauna Kea and lower slopes of the Kau district. Most remaining areas of the island are in moderate drought.

These ongoing dry conditions continued to help fuel brush fires last month, according to the NWS’s drought information statement issued Wednesday. Besides the brush fires in the Kohala Ranch and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel areas Aug. 8, new fires ignited near Puuanahulu on Aug. 18, and in the South Point area on Aug. 19.

On Oahu, moderate drought developed along the lower leeward slopes and spread eastward over the Waianae Range and most lower slopes of the Koolau Range.

Vegetation conditions have declined, according to ground and satellite-based observations.

In mid-August, dry vegetation fueled large brush fires near Wahiawa and Maili along the Waianae Coast. Many of the monitored streams along the Koolaus are below normal flow.

Conditions have also deteriorated along the lower leeward slopes of Kauai, which is in moderate drought.

The outlook is not expected to improve any time soon, according to forecasters.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center expects below-normal rainfall across the state to last into the spring of 2024.

“Based on the rainfall outlook, drought conditions should continue to expand and intensify across Hawaii over the next several months,” said NWS.