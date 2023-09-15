In Memoriam: A list of the people killed in Maui fires

Editors’ Note: This story will be updated daily as more information about the victims becomes available. Email cwilson@staradvertiser.com to share stories and photos of lost loved ones.

The following is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

• Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Abihai was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. Her grandson said she was mobile and could walk a mile a day, but was often hard to reach because she liked to turn off her cell phone to save battery power.

• June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Anbe was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road.

• Narciso Baylosis Jr. and Vanessa Baylosis, both 67, of Lahaina

Family members reported on Facebook they were trying to leave Lahaina in a black Honda CRV the night of Aug. 8, headed north to Kahana, but never arrived.

• Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina

• Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

• Buddy Joe Carter, 85, of Lahaina

• Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

Carter died Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu. He worked for Atlantis Submarines Maui as a guest service agent. Friends told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was a diehard Chicago sports fan and fun-loving guy “who just wanted every day to make people laugh … and he just brightened the energy of the room.”

• Floyd St. Clair, 75, of Lahaina

• Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina

Coloma is one of nine members of the Coloma-Villegas-Quijano clan who were unaccounted for, according to “missing” posters and a GoFundMe page. His wife, Lydia, also has not been located.

• Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

• Theresa Cook, 72, of Sacramento, Calif.

Cook was staying at the historic Best Western Pioneer Inn in Lahaina town on Aug. 8 and was supposed to fly home to Sacramento the next day, according to her daughter. Cook left the hotel on foot heading south on Wharf Street and was last seen walking past the Banyan Tree around 5:30 or 5:45 p.m. wearing a colorful sarong.

• Juan de Leon, 45, of Lahaina

• Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

• Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina

• Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina

• Virginia “Vergie” Dofa, 90, of Lahaina

Dofa was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. She was raised in a plantation camp in Olowalu and lived on Oahu for many years before returning to Maui. Dofa worked many years as a cook with the restaurant concessionaire at Honolulu airport. “She loved cooking for people, making them happy and sharing her love of food,” said her daughter-in-law. “I think food and cooking was her love language.”

• Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Fuentes was a day away from starting his junior year at Lahainaluna High School when the wildfire consumed his home, his family said. His remains were found in his bedroom with his dog nearby.

• Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina

Galinato’s family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was waiting for his wife to get off work at the Safeway at Lahaina Cannery Mall when he decided to rush back to try to save his longtime family home on Kopili Street as the runaway wildfire approached. He apparently died while hosing down his yard and roof and neighbors’ property. Galinato retired several years ago from his job as “the bird man” taking care of parrots and other wildlife at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

• Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina

Gloege fled on foot from his home on Paeohi Street with his partner Becky Wells, 57, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building.

• Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina

The retired MPD public safety aide at the Lahaina Police Station was caught in the firestorm while trying to get to her car parked across from her home on Lahainaluna Road. The stern but devoted family matriarch enjoyed playing poker and was scheduled to visit Las Vegas Aug. 16, a day after what would have been her 72nd birthday, her family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

• George Hall III, 67, of Kahului

• Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lahaina

• Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

• Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina

The beloved local musician was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. The bass guitarist toured the world with other musicians and was a fixture playing music at local hotels in Lahaina and also played for several halau hula.

• Coleen Jones, 59, of Lahaina

• Mark Kaminsky, 50, of Lahaina

• Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina

• Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Kitaguchi, a 1979 graduate of Lahainaluna who lived on Wahikuli Road, worked as a doorman of the old Spats nightclub at the Hyatt Regency Maui and also formerly worked as a United Airlines customer service agent in Kahului and at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. He loved drag racing, working on his cars and gardening, according to family. He leaves behind two daughters and two granddaughters.

• Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Lara, who retired as Maui Electric Co.’s Lanai station manager and lived on Paunau Street, was found with his beloved part-Chihuahua, Haupia, outside his purple 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck at the Outlets of Maui parking structure. His daughter described Lara, the son of Filipino immigrants who came to Lahaina to work for the sugar plantation, as a “jokester” with a strong personality. “Everyone knew him,” she said. “He was a Lahaina boy, and they all knew him as the man who drove a purple truck with the white dog.”

• Po‘omaikai Losano (Estores-Losano), 28, of Lahaina

Losano, who lived on Hauola Place, worked at a booth on Front Street selling discounted visitor activities. The 2013 Baldwin High School alumnus and father of two loved playing Hawaiian music, according to his sister. She described him as a funny, talkative guy who “always saw the good in people, he never held grudges.”

• Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Lutrania, from Pangasinan in the Philippines, worked at Ipu Island Crafts at Lahaina Cannery Mall and enjoyed shopping and dining out with friends. “She had a lot of friends. She like to go out and talk to people. She was very friendly,” he sister said. Lutrania used a cane due to a leg injury and was found in a burned vehicle not too far from her Mela Street house.

• Rogelio Mabalot Sr., 68, of Lahaina

His family said his remains were found on Prison Street in Lahaina town.

• Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina

Manibog retired after 35 years with the Royal Lahaina Resort in a variety of positions, then spent another 10 years as a substitute teacher, according to her daughter. She lived on Pauwala Place mauka of Honoapiilani Highway.

• John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

McCarthy was a retired fishing charter captain and a fixture at the Lahaina Yacht Club on Front Street. “He greeted everyone with a personal greeting, loved to see people, loved to around everybody,” said Dave Schubert, yacht club commodore. To celebrate his 70th birthday, friends held an impromptu parade, with McCarthy sitting in the back of a convertible cruising up and down Front Street accompanied by honking horns.

• Antonia “Toni” Molina, 64, of Lahaina

Her family said she was found by her brother in their family home near the Pioneer Mill smokestack mauka of Honoapiilani Highway, according to Facebook posts.

• Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

• Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina

• David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

The happy-go-lucky Nuesca was raised in Kahana and Lahaina, and in his younger years paddled for Kahana Canoe Club in a crew known as the “egg-beaters” because “they were untouchable,” said his niece. “As a brother, an uncle and grand-uncle, he was always willing to give anything he had, especially to the kids, and lived the simple life of enjoying each day and each other’s company.” Nuesca was found at the family’s longtime home on Malolo Place, where four generations were living at the time of the fire.

• Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

• Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, of Lahaina

Pagdilao died while trying to flee the fire with his wife, Nelda. He was partially paralyzed on one side of his body and she tried to drag him to safety but he was too heavy for her. “She did not want to leave her husband’s side, but he insisted she save herself for the sake of the family,” his family said.

• Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina

• Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina

• Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

• Rebecca Rans (Becky Wells), 57, of Lahaina

Rans fled from her home on Paeohi Street with her partner Douglas Gloege, 59, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building.

• Eugene Recolizado, 59, of Lahaina

• Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina

Rocutan, or “Papa Oppo” as his family called him, was a “wise, friendly, caring, and loving” father and grandfather who was living in Lahaina with his sister, who survived the wildfire.

• Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina

Sagudang died with her son, Danilo Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision, according to a Facebook post by a family member. Both were from the Abra province in the Philippines.

• Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina

Sagudang died with his mother, Conchita Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision, according to a Facebook post by a family member. Both were from the Abra province in the Philippines.

• Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

• Joe Schilling, 67, of Lahaina

Based on his final text messages, family members said he died at Hale Mahaolu Eono after staying behind to help five other residents who needed assistance.

• Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Simpson was an emergency medical technician for American Medical Response who was last seen on Keone Street, where he lived. He worked for AMR on Oahu before moving to Maui in March 2019 and was stationed full-time on Lanai, where he was known as “Uncle Tony” to the youngsters there. A co-worker described him as “a happy, fun-loving guy” who enjoyed baking cookies and bread.

• Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina

Somaoang was a veteran and master woodworker and carver who at one time owned Simon-Jon Gallery in Lahaina town, where he sold his fine Hawaiian wood bowls and also carved tikis at Lahaina Cannery Mall, according to a “missing” poster and social media posts. The poster said his home burned but his green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was not parked there at the time.

• Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina

He died with his mother Salote Tone, 39, and grandparents Faaoso Tone, 70, and Maluifonua Tone, 73, as they fled the fire. They were found in a burned car near their home.

• Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina

• Faaoso Tone, 70, and Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina

The Tones were found with their daughter Salote Takafua, 39, and her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua in a burned car near their home after they attempted to flee the fire.

• Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina

Tone was found with her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua and parents Faaoso Tone, 70, and Maluifonua Tone, 73, in a burned car near their home.

• Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina

• Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina

• Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

According to media reports, Vasquez was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road.

• Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Wagner was on the phone with his sister when he stepped outside and saw the flames — too late for him to escape, according to his family. His remains were found inside his Lahaina home.

• Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina

Wakida died in a desperate bid to save the Puapihi Street home he and his wife of 46 years, Penny, built together 35 years ago, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The Wakida ohana is very active in West Maui community affairs. Penny, now retired, came to Lahaina from the mainland to teach English at Lahainaluna High School. Her husband, a retired construction manager, was a Lahainaluna alumnus. His father was Lahaina tennis coaching legend Shigeto “Shigesh” Wakida, who died in 2001. The public tennis courts on Front Street named after the elder Wakida are now in ruins.

• Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

• Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina

• Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Yoshino was a proud Lahainaluna alumnus, originally from Puukolii in West Maui. Before retiring he manned the front desk at several hotels and also co-owned the popular House of Saimin in Lahaina, where he was often seen “cooking, making wun tun in the back, taking orders, and talking story with his guests,” according to his nephew. He later worked at Foodland and was a regular at Tokyo Tei and Tasty Crust, two Central Maui eateries favored by locals. “He was opinionated and didn’t suffer fools, but he was funny, extremely generous and extremely loyal to those he loved.”





The following is a list of individuals who are believed to have died as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina, based on family social media and media reports. They have not yet been officially listed among the dead.

• Carole Hartley (Paxton), 60, of Lahaina

Hartley (Paxton) was found at her property in Lahaina, according to friends and family. Originally from Mobile, Ala., the free-spirited Hartley was a scuba instructor and surfer.

• Terry Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Thomas, a longtime Lahaina resident, apparently died in her vehicle while attempting to evacuate with an elderly neighbor, a male friend and her dogs, according to her family, who described her as “outgoing, funny, and always willing to extend help to others in need.”

• Franklin “Frankie” Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Trejos tried to help others and save his home, but he was found dead in a car, trying to protect his friend’s golden retriever, Sam.





FINDING OHANA

>> A validated list of names of those unaccounted for is available at mauipolice.com. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or visit fbi.gov/MauiFires.

>> To file a missing persons report, call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net and provide the reporting person’s first and last name, contact information and relationship to the unaccounted-for individual, as well as the individual’s first and last name, age or date of birth, last known location and last known physical address of residence.

>> Immediate family members (parent, sibling or child) may provide a DNA sample by calling the Family Assistance Center at 808-270-7771 or emailing FAC@mauicounty.gov to schedule an appointment at one of the center’s locations. Family members who live outside Maui should call the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov. DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

Send info on Lahaina fire victims to cwilson@staradvertiser.com.