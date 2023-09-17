comscore 2 more Lahaina fire victims identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 more Lahaina fire victims identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Maui County and the Maui Police Department released the names of two more victims of the Lahaina fire today.

Police identified Lahaina residents Janet St. Clair, 75; and Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65.

As of today, 69 victims have been identified and their families have been notified. Eight victims have been identified but their families have not been notified or located.

The death toll stands at 97.

