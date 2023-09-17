2 more Lahaina fire victims identified

Maui County and the Maui Police Department released the names of two more victims of the Lahaina fire today.

Police identified Lahaina residents Janet St. Clair, 75; and Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65.

As of today, 69 victims have been identified and their families have been notified. Eight victims have been identified but their families have not been notified or located.

The death toll stands at 97.