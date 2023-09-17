Woman, 19, arrested for alleged DUI in Aiea crash

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in an Aiea crash early Saturday morning that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police said at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly DUI and traveling southbound on the Hickam overpass in the wrong direction and collided with a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man heading northbound.

The man lost control of his vehicle, which struck the concrete wall before flying over the wall and landing on its roof along the H1 West Freeway Arizona Memorial off-ramp below the overpass, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition and subsequently placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while DUI, according to police.

Police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, but it was unknown whether drugs or speed were factors.

The investigation is ongoing.