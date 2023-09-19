comscore Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 79, as wildfire victim | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 79, as wildfire victim

  • Today
Maui police released the name of a 79-year-old Lahaina resident as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

James Smith is the 75th fire victim to be publicly identified after next of kin were notified.

Another four victims have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

