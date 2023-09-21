Woman, 40, arrested for allegedly aiding Kauai murder suspect

Kauai Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly aiding murder suspect Chris Santos as he attempted to evade capture after the fatal Sept. 7 shooting of 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro.

Police arrested 40-year-old Tiannah Iida and charged her with hindering prosecution in the first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

In a press release, KPD said investigators said they believe that Iida provided aid to Santos while he was a fugitive which “includes, but may not be limited to, providing money, transportation, weapons, disguises, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction.” Police also said that anyone else “identified as providing assistance to Santos will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Police began searching for Santos on Sept. 8, when he became the lead suspect in Silva-Lacro’s murder. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI joined in the search, which ended late Sunday night with Santos badly injured and hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer near Kekaha Beach Park. Santos has been charged with second-degree murder and other felony charges.

“Even though Chris Santos is in custody, this operation is not over,” said U.S. Marshal William Jessup, in the press release. “The U.S. Marshals Task Force will continue to be here on the island with KPD to investigate and apprehend all individuals who helped and aided Santos while on the run. It might be today, tomorrow, next week, or next month; just know we will be coming for you.”

KPD Chief Todd Raybuck said his department and federal agents “remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and continue to actively seek all those who aided Mr. Santos to avoid capture.”