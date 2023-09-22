Man, 20s, in serious condition after Pali Highway rollover

A man is at the hospital after the car he was in rolled over on the Pali Highway this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a patient involved in a rollover at the hairpin turn on Pali Highway, heading townbound.
Paramedics treated and transported a man in his 20s to the hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported from the incident. No further information was provided.
