Pedestrian, 24, is Maui’s 12th traffic fatality

A 24-year-old man from Kula was fatally struck while walking along the shoulder of Hana Highway in Kahului on Thursday, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said at about 7:41 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro hit the man while he was walking along the highway’s asphalt shoulder just north of Hansen Road in Kahului. Both were heading southbound.

The Kula man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver, Ronald Hoilien, 71, was arrested for suspicion of negligent homicide in the second degree. He was released pending further investigation.

Police said this was Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality so far this year, compared to 15 at the same time last year.