Police search for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder

Police are looking for a 44-year-old man who allegedly caused critical burns to a 24-year-old woman in Kalihi on Thursday.

Police said that at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect burned the woman at the 2600 block of Kilihau Street and fled the scene before police arrived.

She was taken to an area hospital due to the severity of the burns, police said.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, who is is wanted on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, had not been arrested.