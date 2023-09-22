Hawaii sweeps Cal State Bakersfield to open Big West play

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with an emphatic 25-8, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Cal State Bakersfield tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Amber Igiede hit .440 with a match-high 12 kills and Caylen Alexander added nine kills and nine digs for Hawaii (8-4, 1-0), which used 12 different players.

Paula Guersching came off the bench to hit .429 with three kills and backup setter Jackie Matias closed out the first set serving the final six points with three assists and an ace.

Freshman Stella Adeyemi made her UH debut in the second set and had a first career kill to remember. After two UH touches barely kept the ball off the floor, Adeyemi dove to save a ball over the net that landed cleanly on the other side as the Roadrunners seemed caught off guard the ball made it over the net.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield

Adeyemi finished with four kills in five swings.

CSU Bakersfield freshman Nene Hawkins, a Le Jardin alumna, started at setter and had a team-high 14 assists and four digs for the Roadrunners (5-9, 1-1).

Hawaii returns to the court Sunday against Cal State Northridge at 4 p.m.