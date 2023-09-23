2 killed, 2 injured in Waianae shooting; police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Honolulu police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after an early-morning shooting in Waianae left two people dead and two injured.

The shooting occurred at Waianae Boat Harbor around 1 a.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the suspect reportedly left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle before police arrived.

Police say a 29-year-old man died in a car at the scene in and a 19-year-old man died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound, and an 18-year-old male was hospitalized and is in stable condition, she said.

“As of now the suspect description is being investigated by detectives on the scene,” said Thoemmes. “They’re currently gathering more information.”

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and say it’s not clear yet whether the suspect may have had accomplices. Thoemmes said that “based on investigation so far, this does not appear to be a random act.”

The harbor was closed while police investigated. No description of the suspect was immediately released.