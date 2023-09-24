Lahaina boy, five others identified as among 97 fatalities

Maui police released the names today of six Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.
The six people were identified after their families were notified. They were Michael Morinho, 61; Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35; Alfred Rawlings, 84; Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51; Justin Recolizado, 11; and Terri Thomas, 62.
Justin Recolizado was the only minor listed on the FBI-MPD list of unaccounted for or missing people, which on Friday included a total of 22 names.
Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 82 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while seven others have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.
Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.
