comscore Lahaina boy, five others identified as among 97 fatalities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Lahaina boy, five others identified as among 97 fatalities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 12 Crews appear to be working in the ruins of upper Lahaina.

    GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 12

    Crews appear to be working in the ruins of upper Lahaina.

Maui police released the names today of six Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The six people were identified after their families were notified. They were Michael Morinho, 61; Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35; Alfred Rawlings, 84; Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51; Justin Recolizado, 11; and Terri Thomas, 62.

Justin Recolizado was the only minor listed on the FBI-MPD list of unaccounted for or missing people, which on Friday included a total of 22 names.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 82 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while seven others have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

Correction: An earlier version of this headline incorrectly identified a 11-year-old boy as a teen.
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20; scoring most team points since 1966

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up