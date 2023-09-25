Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 83, as latest fire fatality

Maui police released the name today of a Lahaina resident who was among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Matsuyuki Osato, 83, has been identified as one of the victims after Osato’s family was notified.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 83 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while six others have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.