HFD: Wildland fire by Dillingham Airfield contained

Honolulu firefighters have contained a wildland fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The brushfire was reported to be about the size of “1.5 football fields” mauka of Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia.

Numerous units responded and by about 3:12 p.m., airport operations at the airfield were suspended so that HFD helicopters could perform water drops.

The airport is home to several skydive and glider operations and provides hangars and parking for private planes.

Both HFD Air 1 and Air 2 were deployed to the fire, along with a U.S. Army helicopter.

The fire was said to be 95% contained at about 6:21 p.m., although a few hotspots remained in inaccessible areas on the mountain slope.

Air operations and water drops were suspended at sunset due to limited visibility. Firefighting operations by ground were suspended about 8 p.m. due to darkness.

HFD said at the time the fire remained 95% contained and that the perimeter was secured.

HFD has not reported the origin or cause of the fire or total number of acres burned.