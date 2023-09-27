Suspect wanted in robbery of elderly man in Kalihi

Honolulu police are looking for a man in his 20s who robbed an elderly man Sunday in front of his Auld Lane home in Kalihi.
Police said the man was outside his home when at about 5 p.m. Sunday, an unknown man assaulted him and took his wallet. He then fled on a blue moped.
CrimeStoppers put out a bulletin today asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is wanted for second-degree robbery.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, with a brown complexion and a slim build.
He was seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored shirt and dark pants.
If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.