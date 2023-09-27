Suspect wanted in robbery of elderly man in Kalihi

Honolulu police are looking for a man in his 20s who robbed an elderly man Sunday in front of his Auld Lane home in Kalihi.

Police said the man was outside his home when at about 5 p.m. Sunday, an unknown man assaulted him and took his wallet. He then fled on a blue moped.

CrimeStoppers put out a bulletin today asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is wanted for second-degree robbery.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, with a brown complexion and a slim build.

He was seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored shirt and dark pants.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.