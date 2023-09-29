Repaving, resurfacing work to require freeway, highway closures in October

Starting Sunday, full nightly closures of H-1 freeway westbound from the Kapiolani Interchange to the Miller Street Overpass begin for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, according to state transportation officials.

The nightly closures will continue from Sunday nights to Friday mornings, except for state holidays, for the duration of the project. The estimated completion time is March 2024, weather permitting.

Detours have been established, and motorists may exit at the Kapiolani Interchange and enter H-1 westbound using the University Avenue onramp. A detour map is available at this link.

On Monday, the Pali Highway off-ramp from H-1 westbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project Phase II.

Milo Lane will close concurrently for paving.

The nights of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are reserved as contingency dates if the paving work cannot be completed due to weather.

Also, starting Monday, one lane will be closed on Farrington Highway in Mokuleia — from Thompson Corner to Kaena Point — for paving work expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. During work hours, one lane will be closed and traffic in both directions will be contraflowed through the work area, with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures, officials said. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with work-zone safety.

Updates will be provided at this hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork.