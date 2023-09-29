comscore Repaving, resurfacing work to require freeway, highway closures in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Repaving, resurfacing work to require freeway, highway closures in October

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HDOT

    COURTESY HDOT

Starting Sunday, full nightly closures of H-1 freeway westbound from the Kapiolani Interchange to the Miller Street Overpass begin for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, according to state transportation officials.

The nightly closures will continue from Sunday nights to Friday mornings, except for state holidays, for the duration of the project. The estimated completion time is March 2024, weather permitting.

Detours have been established, and motorists may exit at the Kapiolani Interchange and enter H-1 westbound using the University Avenue onramp. A detour map is available at this link.

On Monday, the Pali Highway off-ramp from H-1 westbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project Phase II.

Milo Lane will close concurrently for paving.

The nights of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are reserved as contingency dates if the paving work cannot be completed due to weather.

Also, starting Monday, one lane will be closed on Farrington Highway in Mokuleia — from Thompson Corner to Kaena Point — for paving work expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. During work hours, one lane will be closed and traffic in both directions will be contraflowed through the work area, with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures, officials said. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with work-zone safety.

Updates will be provided at this hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Most West Maui golf courses have reopened

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up