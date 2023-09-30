Fire damages house, displaces 2 occupants on Kauai

A fire caused significant damage to a Kalaheo house and displaced two people, according to Kauai County officials.

The fire began shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Puuwai Road.

Kauai firefighters arrived about five minutes later and extinguished the fire early Friday morning. Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $350,000.

Personnel from the Kalaheo and Hanapepe fire stations, Rescue 3, the Fire Prevention Bureau and a battalion chief responded to the incident, Kauai officials said. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1:35 a.m.