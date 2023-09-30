Fire damages house, displaces 2 occupants on Kauai

A fire caused significant damage to a Kalaheo house and displaced two people, according to Kauai County officials.
The fire began shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Puuwai Road.
Kauai firefighters arrived about five minutes later and extinguished the fire early Friday morning. Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $350,000.
Personnel from the Kalaheo and Hanapepe fire stations, Rescue 3, the Fire Prevention Bureau and a battalion chief responded to the incident, Kauai officials said. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1:35 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.