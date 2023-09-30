comscore Fire damages house, displaces 2 occupants on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Fire damages house, displaces 2 occupants on Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A fire caused significant damage to a Kalaheo house and displaced two people, according to Kauai County officials.

The fire began shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Puuwai Road.

Kauai firefighters arrived about five minutes later and extinguished the fire early Friday morning. Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $350,000.

Personnel from the Kalaheo and Hanapepe fire stations, Rescue 3, the Fire Prevention Bureau and a battalion chief responded to the incident, Kauai officials said. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1:35 a.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mountain View man, 59, dies after single-vehicle crash

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up