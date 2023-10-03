Boy, 16, indicted on murder, related charges in Maili shooting

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old boy on 11 felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii has been indicted in the April 15 shooting shortly after a cockfight at 87-131 Kaukama Road in Maili.

He is being held in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

“The defendant in this case is just 16 years old,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “However we have charged him as an adult because of the seriousness of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.”

The evidence shows McEnroe-Keaulii and co-defendant Jacob A. Borge “fired guns into a large crowd, killing two people and injuring several others,” Alm said. “Their actions demand we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Borge, 23, was indicted on April 21 on the same 11 felony charges.

Killed in the shooting were Gary Rabellizsa-Manner, 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59.