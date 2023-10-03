comscore Boy, 16, indicted on murder, related charges in Maili shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Boy, 16, indicted on murder, related charges in Maili shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old boy on 11 felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii has been indicted in the April 15 shooting shortly after a cockfight at 87-131 Kaukama Road in Maili.

He is being held in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

“The defendant in this case is just 16 years old,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “However we have charged him as an adult because of the seriousness of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.”

The evidence shows McEnroe-Keaulii and co-defendant Jacob A. Borge “fired guns into a large crowd, killing two people and injuring several others,” Alm said. “Their actions demand we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Borge, 23, was indicted on April 21 on the same 11 felony charges.

Killed in the shooting were Gary Rabellizsa-Manner, 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Butler sworn in as 3rd Black female senator in U.S. history

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up