Health Department issues red placard to Infinitea in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS Pictured is the Infinitea in Kalihi, which has been shut down due to inadequate handwashing facilities.

    Pictured is the Infinitea in Kalihi, which has been shut down due to inadequate handwashing facilities.

The state Health Department has issued a red placard to Infinitea in Kalihi, closing it down, due to inadequate handwashing facilities.

Health officials said the establishment, operated by Yi Lisha Lin, received the red placard on Monday and must remain closed until a follow-up inspection determines all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection on Monday, a health inspector noted critical violations, including:

>> An inoperable, single-hand wash sink on site due to leaking wastewater from a broken pipe;

>> Inadequate hand washing facilities.

The department’s food safety branch is requiring Infinitea to repair the hand wash sink plumbing and to provide at least one operable hand wash sink in the establishment before it can reopen.

The popular milk tea cafe at Kamehameha Shopping Center, 1620 N. School St., Unit 134 in Kalihi, sells milk teas, boba drinks and smoothies.

Restaurant inspection reports are available to the public at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.

