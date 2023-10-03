Moped rider seriously injured in collision with bus on Likelike

A man in his late 30s is in serious condition after colliding with a bus while riding a moped on Likelike Highway Monday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the collision on the town side of the townbound lane of the tunnel on Likelike Highway.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the moped rider and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available.