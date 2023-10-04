Bystanders detain stabbing suspect, 24, at Kapolei business

Police arrested Tuesday night a 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man in the restroom of a Kapolei business.
The 24-year-old alegedly used a knife to attack the younger man, injuring him in the throat and chest.
Bystanders managed to apprehend the suspect and held him until police arrived.
The attack occurred at 6:50 p.m., police said.
Patrol officers arrested the suspect at 7:05 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, which is the location of Ka Makana Alii, a retail center with more than 100 stores and restaurants.
Emergency Medical Services transported the 23-year-old in serious condition to a nearby hospital.
