Highly successful Hawaii football coach Bob Wagner dies at 76

Bob Wagner, one of the most successful head coaches in University of Hawaii football history, died today on Hawaii island. He was 76.

“We are heartbroken to share that former University of Hawaii Head Football Coach Bob “Wags” Wagner has passed away after battling recent health challenge,” the family said in a statement. “Our loving husband and father touched many lives throughout Hawaii and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

Wagner’s 58-49 record in nine seasons through 1995 ranks second to June Jones among UH head coaches competing in an all-NCAA schedule.

Under Wagner, the Rainbow Warriors ended a drought against rival Brigham Young University with routs in 1989 and 1990. The afternoon of the 1990 regular-season finale, BYU quarterback Ty Detmer was named the Heisman Trophy winner. That night, the Warriors cruised to a 59-28 victory before a capacity crowd at Aloha Stadium. After one of the UH touchdowns, slotback Jeff Sydner struck a Heisman pose in the end zone.

With a triple-option offense and double-eagle defense, the Warriors went 11-2 in 1992, punctuated with a 27-17 upset of Illinois in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The Warriors finished the year ranked in the top-20 for the first time in the program’s history.

Wagner was the Western Athletic Conference’s Coach of the Year in 1989 and 1992.

Wagner was instrumental in the creation of what is now known as the Alexander C. Waterhouse Physiology Research & Training Facility on UH’s Lower Campus. Wagner also was a key leader in developing Na Koa Football Club. His book, “Getting the Edge: Hawaii Football by Bob Wagner” offered suggestions that led to UH selling priority seats and providing bonuses to coaches for working a bowl game.

“Hawaii is losing one of the greatest coaches to coach here,” former UH assistant coach Kanani Souza said. “He loved Hawaii. He loved coaching. I’m really taken aback. He was more than a boss, he was a dear friend, a special friend. He was one of the best people.”

