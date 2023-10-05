Man, 30, charged in assault of 85-year-old woman in Chinatown

A 30-year-old man was charged today in the assault Wednesday of an 85-year-old woman in Chinatown.
Prosecutors charged Dylan Moniz this afternoon with second-degree assault.
Police said the man caused bodily injuries to the woman at about 7:30 a.m. Officers arrested him at 9:10 a.m. at or near the intersection of South Hotel Street and Fort Street Mall.
His bail was set at $25,000.
According to online records with the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center, Moniz was charged with violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor, but on Feb. 9, 2015, he was acquitted in Honolulu Family Court due to mental capacity.
